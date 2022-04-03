Food Critics: The best springtime eats in 2022

As Kansas City defrosts and local produce starts to pop up, so do spring menus and restaurant patios. Eateries across the region are preparing their spring menus, many of which include local produce. Natasha Bailey, co-host of KCUR’s podcast Hungry For MO and executive chef at Thelma’s Kitchen , said she’s ready to jump into spring flavors.

“I'm so excited for ramps and morels and radishes and all of the cute little greens that come up,” Bailey said. “I'm excited. Arugula, fresh arugula, ugh — everything is just so crisp.”

Even as restaurants face inflation and lingering problems from the pandemic — such as supply chain disruptions and worker shortages — some new spots have managed to open around Kansas City.

Food critic Mary Bloch said she was excited that the popular Thai barbecue pop-up, Buck Tui BBQ , owned by Ted and Pam Liberda, found a brick and mortar home in Overland Park. The storefront opened in January. Pam Liberda is also owner of Waldo Thai.

Pizza Tascio , which serves New York style pizza, just opened a second location in North Kansas City. Pizza Tascio was started by Erik Borger, founder of Il Lazzarone. Bloch said her favorite pizza there, called “ Spicy Pepperoni ,” is topped with pepperoni, jalapenos, and Mike’s Hot Honey.

Here are KCUR’s food writers' and listener suggestions for their favorite restaurants and springtime dishes:

Natasha Bailey , Thelma’s Kitchen :



This brightly-colored plant-based burger, served with avocado spread, pickled cabbage and house aioli is just one of Pirate Bone’s many vegan burger choices. It’s the perfect option for a lighter burger alternative on warm spring days. Housewife — Roasted Red Pepper Toast. Chef Anna Sorge packs roasted red peppers, goat cream cheese, arugula pesto, and pine nuts onto a slice of rustic bread to create the mouthwatering new veggie toast.

— Chef Anna Sorge packs roasted red peppers, goat cream cheese, arugula pesto, and pine nuts onto a slice of rustic bread to create the mouthwatering new veggie toast. Vegan Crave Burgers & Bakery recently opened in the Iron District. Chef Teeshia Madge makes divine vegan treats, like a portobello mushroom and black bean burger and various baked goods.

recently opened in the Iron District. Chef Teeshia Madge makes divine vegan treats, like a portobello mushroom and black bean burger and various baked goods. Kind Food KC — BBQ Jackpot Nachos. Yet another refreshing vegan option, these nachos feature a slow roasted jackfruit and sweet potato mix topped with cashew queso, corn salsa, and cilantro-lime cream.

— Yet another refreshing vegan option, these nachos feature a slow roasted jackfruit and sweet potato mix topped with cashew queso, corn salsa, and cilantro-lime cream. Green Dirt Farm Creamery in Weston has a tantalizing menu of sandwiches. While you’re there, be sure not to miss out on their fresh cheese or seasonal ice creams.

Mary Bloch , Food Critic:



White asparagus is also a part of this dish, but the main component is halibut. Halibut is best in the springtime. There’s also spring pea soup as a starter, a classic springtime soup with crème fraiche and edamame. The Restaurant at 1900 — Early Spring Pea and White Asparagus Salad. This dish also features white asparagus – surprise! Combined with fresh peas in a new spring salad, along with strawberries, cucumbers, mustard greens and green goddess dressing, this is spring on a plate.

Verbena has a gorgeous lemon tart with lemon curd, a graham cracker crust, blueberry coulis and even edible flowers. Think key lime pie. A sweet way to end a meal. Story Restaurant — Soft Shell Crab. As soon as soft shell crab is in season, Story can be counted on to feature it, typically served with English peas, potatoes and aioli.

Listener recommendations:

