Tuesday Tunes: Brotha Newz and Lee

Published April 18, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT
20/20 Vision Album Cover
brotha newz Bandcamp
Brotha Newz joined with Chico Sierra to record and release the album "20/20 Vision" in January of 2021.

Meet two rappers who prove it's never too early or too late to take that first step on a musical journey.

One didn't release his first album until he was 30 and working in education. The other is still in college and already has several music videos to his name.

As dean of students at Pembroke Hill, David Muhammad sees music as another means of connecting. "It's just been another platform for me to use it as education and also, as therapy to some extent."

For Muhammad, music was a childhood dream and pursuing it now "gives me the opportunity to keep the purity, to keep that vulnerability and that element of risk."

Lee - Wait For Me (Lyric Visualizer)

A baseball scholarship brought Brandon Williams from Tupelo, Mississippi, to Avila University, where he is majoring in music technology.

When it comes to vulnerability, Williams says with social media "it's hard to distinguish what's actually reality and what's fabricated . . . it's very rare you find an artist who's genuinely who they are as their pseudonym and who they are as a person."

