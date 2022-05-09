© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City group among those suing U.S. Postal Service over plans to buy polluting trucks

Published May 9, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT
Opponents of the Postal Service purchasing thousands of new combustion vehicles say its time for a fully electric postal fleet.

CleanAirNow KC has joined 16 states and other environmental groups in lawsuits to stop the USPS from buying thousands of gasoline-powered trucks.

The U.S. Postal Service intends to purchase 165,000 new mail delivery trucks that get 8.6 miles per gallon, less than a Ford F-150 pickup.

Environmental groups along with 16 U.S. states are fighting the move in three separate lawsuits against the Postal Service.

Adrian Martinez is a senior attorney with Earthjustice's Right To Zero campaign. He believes the Postal Service's environmental review was neither robust nor thorough in its analysis, and argues it was ultimately unlawful.

Additionally, he says it is time for the mail service to electrify its fleet.

"There are very few places where electric vehicles make more sense than postal delivery trucks," he says. "They go very few miles each day, they have short routes, and they can charge at night when they're at their depot."

U.S. Postal ServiceClimate Changeenvironmentpollutionelectric vehicles
