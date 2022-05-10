Tuesday Tunes: PmBata and Bobby J

Parker Bata, better known as PmBata, is a Kansas City, Missouri, native, artist, producer and songwriter who plays new age hip-hop.

He was raised by a father who teaches jazz, which helped give PmBata an ear for music from an early age.

"My first memories are music," he said. "My mom and dad they're both band directors.... so I've had instruments around me my whole life."

PmBata releases his new single, "I Hate Her Boyfriend's Face," on May 14. The preview has already reached more than 45,000 pre-saves on Tik Tok.

PmBata - 2little 2late [Official Video]

Bobby J is another Kansas City artist who has released four albums so far. His latest is “Progression,” which some longtime listeners say is his best work yet.

Growing up, Bobby J didn't always have it the easiest.

"I definitely dealt with alot of things," he said. "Abusive households, and just seeing a lot of people get killed at a young age."

These were situations, he said, where he was forced to defend himself and the people he loved.

Bobby J said he hopes his music inspires and motivates listeners to keep progressing regardless of the situation they're up against.

"I was able to express myself on a different level," he said, "and be as creative as possible and paint the picture that my life detailed to show people."

Bobby J - OUTTA TOWN (Official Music Video)