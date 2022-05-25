Looking for state parks to visit in Missouri and Kansas? We've got you covered

With well over one hundred state parks between them, Missouri and Kansas each has an impressive list of state parks that people can visit.

David Kelly of Missouri State Parks and Linda Lanterman of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks both joined Up To Date to break down some of the best destinations to check out this summer.

Learn more about these parks by listening to this podcast or clicking on the links to each park below.

Near Kansas City

Kansas: Hillsdale State Park, Clinton State Park, Perry State Park

Missouri: Watkins Mill State Park, Weston Bend State Park, Lewis and Clark State Park

Most visited

Kansas: El Dorado State Park, Cheney State Park, Clinton State Park, Hillsdale State Park, Tuttle Creek State Park

Missouri: Katy Trail State Park, Lake of the Ozarks State Park, Bennett Spring State Park, Roaring River State Park

Camping

Kansas: Wilson State Park, Tuttle Creek State Park, Cedar Bluff State Park

Missouri: Big Lake State Park, Lewis and Clark State Park, Harry S Truman State Park

Hiking/biking

Kansas: Kanapolis State Park, Historic Lake Scott Park, Clinton State Park

Missouri: Katy Trail State Park, Table Rock State Park, Crowder State Park

Water activities/kayaking/boating

Kansas: Milford State Park, Cheney State Park, Elk City State Park

Missouri: Echo Bluff State Park, Finger Lakes State Park

Fishing

Kansas: Cedar Bluff State Park, Milford State Park, Cross Timbers State Park, Wilson State Park, Pomona State Park

Missouri: Bennett Spring State Park, Roaring River State Park, Lake of the Ozarks State Park

