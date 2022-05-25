Looking for state parks to visit in Missouri and Kansas? We've got you covered
No matter which kinds of outdoor activities you enjoy most, there are plenty of state parks to suit your needs on both sides of the Missouri-Kansas border.
With well over one hundred state parks between them, Missouri and Kansas each has an impressive list of state parks that people can visit.
David Kelly of Missouri State Parks and Linda Lanterman of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks both joined Up To Date to break down some of the best destinations to check out this summer.
Learn more about these parks by listening to this podcast or clicking on the links to each park below.
Near Kansas City
Kansas: Hillsdale State Park, Clinton State Park, Perry State Park
Missouri: Watkins Mill State Park, Weston Bend State Park, Lewis and Clark State Park
Most visited
Kansas: El Dorado State Park, Cheney State Park, Clinton State Park, Hillsdale State Park, Tuttle Creek State Park
Missouri: Katy Trail State Park, Lake of the Ozarks State Park, Bennett Spring State Park, Roaring River State Park
Camping
Kansas: Wilson State Park, Tuttle Creek State Park, Cedar Bluff State Park
Missouri: Big Lake State Park, Lewis and Clark State Park, Harry S Truman State Park
Hiking/biking
Kansas: Kanapolis State Park, Historic Lake Scott Park, Clinton State Park
Missouri: Katy Trail State Park, Table Rock State Park, Crowder State Park
Water activities/kayaking/boating
Kansas: Milford State Park, Cheney State Park, Elk City State Park
Missouri: Echo Bluff State Park, Finger Lakes State Park
Fishing
Kansas: Cedar Bluff State Park, Milford State Park, Cross Timbers State Park, Wilson State Park, Pomona State Park
Missouri: Bennett Spring State Park, Roaring River State Park, Lake of the Ozarks State Park
- Linda Lanterman, state parks director for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks
- David Kelly, director for Missouri State Parks