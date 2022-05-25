© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Million dollar donation to UMKC honors Theater League founder

Published May 25, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT
Theater League founder Mark Edelman has brought A-list celebrities and Broadway performances to Kansas City. The League is honoring his leadership with a grant to the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

A new certificate program at UMKC will prepare students for careers in arts administration thanks to the Theater League.

The Theater League in Kansas City started 45 years ago and is responsible for bringing major Broadway productions to the city.

In honor of its founder, Mark Edelman, the Theater League, is donating $1 million to the University of Missouri-Kansas City to fund a new certificate program.

The Edelman Graduate Certificate in Performing Arts Management is a partnership between the UMKC Conservatory and the Henry Bloch School of Management that will help prepare students for a management career in performing arts, according to Edelman.

"I think it'll be a unique program around the country," Edelman said. "Hopefully, it'll turn out our next generation of box office managers, development directors and even executive directors."

