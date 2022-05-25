Million dollar donation to UMKC honors Theater League founder

The Theater League in Kansas City started 45 years ago and is responsible for bringing major Broadway productions to the city.

In honor of its founder, Mark Edelman, the Theater League, is donating $1 million to the University of Missouri-Kansas City to fund a new certificate program.

The Edelman Graduate Certificate in Performing Arts Management is a partnership between the UMKC Conservatory and the Henry Bloch School of Management that will help prepare students for a management career in performing arts, according to Edelman.

"I think it'll be a unique program around the country," Edelman said. "Hopefully, it'll turn out our next generation of box office managers, development directors and even executive directors."

