Kansas City entry representing America in 'Olympics of dance' competition

The Helsinki International Ballet Competition takes place every four years and is regarded as one of the most prestigious dance competitions in the world. The week-long competition takes place in Finland and requires dancers to prepare six choregraphed numbers.

On top of performing in the 'Wizard of Oz' with the Kansas City Ballet, Josh Kiesel included hours of additional practice to prepare for the honor of representing America on the world dance stage.

"It's such an honor, but at the same time, just, you know, a lot of pressure. But I mean, really such an honor to represent this great country," Kiesel said.

Josh Kiesel, Kansas City Ballet dancer, competitor, Helsinki International Ballet Competition