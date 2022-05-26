© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City entry representing America in 'Olympics of dance' competition

Published May 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT
KC Ballet Media
Josh Kiesel (above) said preparing for a major competition like that in Helsinki is exhausting and taking care of his body is "everything."

Kansas City Ballet dancer Josh Kiesel will be the sole American dancing in the senior men's division of the Helsinki International Ballet Competition.

The Helsinki International Ballet Competition takes place every four years and is regarded as one of the most prestigious dance competitions in the world. The week-long competition takes place in Finland and requires dancers to prepare six choregraphed numbers.

On top of performing in the 'Wizard of Oz' with the Kansas City Ballet, Josh Kiesel included hours of additional practice to prepare for the honor of representing America on the world dance stage.

"It's such an honor, but at the same time, just, you know, a lot of pressure. But I mean, really such an honor to represent this great country," Kiesel said.

Josh Kiesel, Kansas City Ballet dancer, competitor, Helsinki International Ballet Competition

