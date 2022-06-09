Can Major League Baseball's worst team — the Kansas City Royals — fix their broken season?
The Royals have not made the playoffs since their magical World Series run in 2015. After years of struggling, the Royals now possess the single worst record in baseball at 18-37.
Usually, when a Major League Baseball team enters a full rebuild, the team starts to become competitive again three to five years later. For the Royals, that simply has not been the case. Despite young stars like Bobby Witt, Jr. and M.J. Melendez making their way to the big leagues this season, Kansas City still holds the worst record in the league.
Steve Kraske was joined by Royals Review editor Matt LaMar to discuss how the Royals got into this position in the first place and what changes the organization needs to make to turn things around in 2023.
- Matt LaMar, editor for Royals Review