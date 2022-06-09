© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Can Major League Baseball's worst team — the Kansas City Royals — fix their broken season?

Published June 9, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT
Royals Baseball
Charlie Riedel
AP
Storm clouds pass in the distance before the start of a rain-delayed game between the Kansas City Royals and the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

The Royals have not made the playoffs since their magical World Series run in 2015. After years of struggling, the Royals now possess the single worst record in baseball at 18-37.

Usually, when a Major League Baseball team enters a full rebuild, the team starts to become competitive again three to five years later. For the Royals, that simply has not been the case. Despite young stars like Bobby Witt, Jr. and M.J. Melendez making their way to the big leagues this season, Kansas City still holds the worst record in the league.

Steve Kraske was joined by Royals Review editor Matt LaMar to discuss how the Royals got into this position in the first place and what changes the organization needs to make to turn things around in 2023.

Up To Date PodcastKansas City RoyalsMajor League Baseballbaseballsports
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
