© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Domestic terrorism lacks federal punishment in U.S.

Published June 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Buffalo Supermarket Shooting
Matt Rourke/AP
/
AP
Police are parked outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., May 15.

The U.S. has waged war on global terrorism but there's no federal designation for domestic terror. A new U.S. House bill aims to help federal law enforcement agencies crack down on domestic terrorist activity.

The FBI can label a group as a domestic terrorist organization, but the label has little legal meaning. That's because in the U.S. domestic terrorism isn't a felony.

Soon after an attack targeting Black individuals in Buffalo, New York, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act (H.R. 350), which would require the FBI to report on domestic terror threats and allocate resources accordingly. However, the bill would not criminalize domestic terror support or actions as the U.S. does for foreign terror organizations.

One of the reasons the U.S. struggles to act on domestic terror is concerns banning labeled domestic terrorist groups would infringe on the First Amendment, according to Rebecca Best, an associate professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City who has studied the difference in policing domestic and foreign terror groups.

Tags

Up To Date Podcastterrorismdomesticviolencewhite nationalistsanti-Semitism
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Related Content