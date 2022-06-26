© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Not all Kansans will benefit from Evergy's proposed energy efficiency programs

Published June 26, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Electric Meter
Robert Linder
/
Unsplash
Not all Kansas customers will qualify for programs that could lower their electric bills.

The utility company is awaiting plan approval from the Kansas Corporation Commission. Advocates say that without changes to that plan, there will be customers who fall through the cracks.

Evergy presented a portfolio of programs designed to increase energy efficiency for Kansas homes and businesses to the Kansas Corporation Commission in December.

From projects like weather stripping and insulation to installing more energy-efficient appliances, the plan could mean lower energy bills for customers and less power demand during peak times for Evergy.

There would be assistance available for income-eligible consumers. The Climate + Energy Project believes the requirements to qualify will omit customers with too much income for assistance but not enough to pay for the changes that would lower their energy bills.

The Kansas Corporation Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 27, via Zoom. Please register by noon on June 27 to participate. The Commission will accept written comments about the programs through 5 p.m., July 8, 2022, on its website, by mail, or by calling the KCC at 800-662-0027 or 785-271-3140.

