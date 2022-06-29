How one Kansas City teen championed glass recycling in the Historic Northeast

Izac Santos is a soccer player at Ryogoku Soccer Academy. The 13 year old practices with his friends at 9th and Van Brunt in Kansas City's Northeast neighborhood.

But there was a problem. Too often, Izac found broken glass on the field. He was concerned about what would happen if he or his friends fell.

Ripple Glass, a glass recycling company, paid Ryogoku a visit. The visit inspired Izac to to do something about the practice field's glass problem.

Izac was assigned a passion project to seek a solution to an issue he was concerned about. He contacted Ripple Glass about a recycling bin. After the company contacted city officials for approval, a glass recycling bin was placed at the park at 9th and Van Brunt.

Now that Santos can see his potential and the importance of recycling, he wants to pass it on to his friends.

