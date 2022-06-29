© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

How one Kansas City teen championed glass recycling in the Historic Northeast

Published June 29, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
izac santos.jpg
Sarah Luebe
/
Ripple Glass
Izac Santos (in red) and his friends stand in front of the bin that was placed at 9th and Van Brunt

13-year-old Izac Santos came up with a solution to help curb glass littering on his practice field at 9th and Van Brunt.

Izac Santos is a soccer player at Ryogoku Soccer Academy. The 13 year old practices with his friends at 9th and Van Brunt in Kansas City's Northeast neighborhood.

But there was a problem. Too often, Izac found broken glass on the field. He was concerned about what would happen if he or his friends fell.

Ripple Glass, a glass recycling company, paid Ryogoku a visit. The visit inspired Izac to to do something about the practice field's glass problem.

Izac was assigned a passion project to seek a solution to an issue he was concerned about. He contacted Ripple Glass about a recycling bin. After the company contacted city officials for approval, a glass recycling bin was placed at the park at 9th and Van Brunt.

Now that Santos can see his potential and the importance of recycling, he wants to pass it on to his friends.

  • Izac Santos, student at Ryogoku Soccer Academy
  • Morgan Henderson, metro program manager for Ripple Glass.

Tags

Up To Date recyclingenvironmentchildrenKansas City Missouri (KCMO)pollutionsafety
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Related Content