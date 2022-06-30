Kansas City Health department programs help keep kids engaged this summer

All Kansas Citians deserve to live their lives freely without fear of violence. Kansas City’s Aim4Peace program is taking a public health approach to reducing shootings and homicides and reverse the violence epidemic in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Too many of our young people are ending up under the sheets at homicide scenes,” said Rashid Junaid, Aim4Peace program director. “We must be willing to experiment to save lives. We are trying different ways to engage with our young people to keep them off the streets and away from violence.”

Christopher Ortiz-Cruz, 13, recently won $1,000 in the Power Moves-KC Shark Tank contest, the first of three Kansas City Health Department initiatives to help young people reduce stress and find healthy ways to use their time and energy.

Aim4Peace hosted the contest along with the Lyrik's Institution. Teenagers were taught how to turn an idea or hobby into a successful business and pitch it to community members.

Christopher will use his prize money of $1,000 to launch a skateboard tutoring business.

Another opportunity was Box Out, on Wednesday nights in June, where teenagers learned boxing skills as a therapeutic way to reduce stress, conflict and burnout.

The third initiative involves the opening of a 24/7 Peace Center.

Ways to contact and get involved with Aim4Peace are (816) 352-3069 (the 24-hour emergency/peace line), and (816) 513-7902 (for questions).

