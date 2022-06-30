Kansas City area LGBTQ entrepreneurs talk about their businesses

Each of the entrepreneurs who joined Up To Date are involved with the Mid-America LGBT Chamber of Commerce, an organization that advocates for the success of local LGBTQ businesses.

These businesses have also earned the distinction of being certified as LGBTBEs (LGBT Business Enterprises), which provides them special networking opportunities with major corporate partners, among other benefits.

Kate Nielsen, Godfrey Riddle and Jay Pryor joined Up To Date to talk about Kansas City's LGBT business community, how they got started as entrepreneurs, and goals they have for the future.

