Kansas City area LGBTQ entrepreneurs talk about their businesses
In celebration of Pride Month, Up To Date highlighted three local LGBTQ business owners to learn more about their companies.
Each of the entrepreneurs who joined Up To Date are involved with the Mid-America LGBT Chamber of Commerce, an organization that advocates for the success of local LGBTQ businesses.
These businesses have also earned the distinction of being certified as LGBTBEs (LGBT Business Enterprises), which provides them special networking opportunities with major corporate partners, among other benefits.
Kate Nielsen, Godfrey Riddle and Jay Pryor joined Up To Date to talk about Kansas City's LGBT business community, how they got started as entrepreneurs, and goals they have for the future.
- Kate Nielsen, board member of the Mid-America LGBT Chamber of Commerce, owner of On Tap
- Godfrey Riddle, owner of Civic Saint
- Jay Pryor, owner of Jay Pryor Consulting and host of the Gender Reveal Party Podcast