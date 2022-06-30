© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City area LGBTQ entrepreneurs talk about their businesses

Published June 30, 2022
A pride flag hangs over a street in North Topeka.
Blaise Mesa
/
Kansas News Service
The Mid-America LGBT Chamber of Commerce is th important networking resource for LGBTQ business owners in the region.

In celebration of Pride Month, Up To Date highlighted three local LGBTQ business owners to learn more about their companies.

Each of the entrepreneurs who joined Up To Date are involved with the Mid-America LGBT Chamber of Commerce, an organization that advocates for the success of local LGBTQ businesses.

These businesses have also earned the distinction of being certified as LGBTBEs (LGBT Business Enterprises), which provides them special networking opportunities with major corporate partners, among other benefits.

Kate Nielsen, Godfrey Riddle and Jay Pryor joined Up To Date to talk about Kansas City's LGBT business community, how they got started as entrepreneurs, and goals they have for the future.

LGBTQ Local Business business gender
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
