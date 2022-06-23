Laws targeting transgender care affect U.S. military members and their family

While military members take an oath to serve their country, their family members do not, yet are often subject to a military lifestyle, which can include numerous moves.

States across the country have proposed measures that would restrict transgender youth from gender-affirming care, school sports, and education on LGBTQ issues.

The Exceptional Family Member Program makes an effort to ensure service members and their dependents are stationed in locations capable of meeting their health care needs, but U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alleria Stanley said the program isn't designed to meet all the needs of LGBTQ care.

SSgt. Stanley is actively serving in the U.S. Army. Her statements do not represent the policy nor position of the U.S. Army or Department of Defense.

