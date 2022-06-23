© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Laws targeting transgender care affect U.S. military members and their family

Published June 23, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT
Military Transgender
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
In this July 26, 2017, file photo, people with the Human Rights Campaign hold up "equality flags" during an event on Capitol Hill in Washington, in support of transgender members of the military.

Hundreds of bills targeting the LGBTQ community have been proposed across the country, leaving some military members, who have little say in their duty station, feeling unsafe.

While military members take an oath to serve their country, their family members do not, yet are often subject to a military lifestyle, which can include numerous moves.

States across the country have proposed measures that would restrict transgender youth from gender-affirming care, school sports, and education on LGBTQ issues.

The Exceptional Family Member Program makes an effort to ensure service members and their dependents are stationed in locations capable of meeting their health care needs, but U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alleria Stanley said the program isn't designed to meet all the needs of LGBTQ care.

SSgt. Stanley is actively serving in the U.S. Army. Her statements do not represent the policy nor position of the U.S. Army or Department of Defense.

  • Alleria Stanley, Staff Sergeant, U.S. Army, program director Milpride

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
