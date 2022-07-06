© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Former Sen. John Danforth: 'Each of the two political parties has gone to the extreme'

Published July 6, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT
Former Sen. John Danforth has launched a new Super PAC that aims to spend as much as $20 million in support of independent Senate candidate John Wood.

Former U.S. Sen. John Danforth is endorsing independent candidate John Wood for Missouri's open seat, which is being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt.

John Danforth, who represented Missouri in the U.S. Senate from 1976 to 1995, says our current style of politics is "toxic" and "just not the way politics should work." Supporting an independent candidate, he argues, is a necessary counter to two parties that he thinks have ventured too far from the mainstream opinion.

He joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss what he believes is flawed about our current political system and to elaborate on why he's backing John Wood.

Up To Date PodcastMissouri Elections 2022Missouri GOPGovernmentCongresspoliticspolitical action committee
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
