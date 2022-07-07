Jobs, social skills, independence: Kansas group enriches the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities often find themselves without reasonable living options. People might remain in parents' homes, go to group homes or move into apartments, but these situations might prove isolating and unsustainable.

The Mission Project, a Kansas nonprofit, offers a different solution. It helps participants move into their own apartments and provides extensive resources after the move. From job coaching and apartment upkeep to social skills training and fun clubs, the group ensures people learn to live independently and interact with their community. They currently serve 32 participants but also connect with individuals in other regions and rural areas.

"I would not have any friends. I would not have anything to do," said participant Corey Graham of his life without The Mission Project. "I would just be sitting around all my life."

