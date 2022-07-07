© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Jobs, social skills, independence: Kansas group enriches the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

Published July 7, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT
Corey Graham, a Mission Project participant, talks with Steve Kraske
Corey Graham, a Mission Project participant, talks with Up To Date host Steve Kraske

The Mission Project supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities by fostering community and building independence.

Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities often find themselves without reasonable living options. People might remain in parents' homes, go to group homes or move into apartments, but these situations might prove isolating and unsustainable.

The Mission Project, a Kansas nonprofit, offers a different solution. It helps participants move into their own apartments and provides extensive resources after the move. From job coaching and apartment upkeep to social skills training and fun clubs, the group ensures people learn to live independently and interact with their community. They currently serve 32 participants but also connect with individuals in other regions and rural areas.

"I would not have any friends. I would not have anything to do," said participant Corey Graham of his life without The Mission Project. "I would just be sitting around all my life."

  • Corey Graham, Mission Project participant
  • Michelle Niedens, Mission Project board member and parent

