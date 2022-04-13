© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

'DiversAbility' in Kansas City offers post-high school choices for students with disabilities

Published April 13, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A diverse group of high school students walking inside together carrying books and wearing purses or backpacks
With permission of The Transition Academy

A unique college and career fair makes sure youth with disabilities and their parents can explore college and career options.

The Transition Academy is the brainchild of Kim Riley who has a son with autism. She wanted to be sure that students with intellectual disabilities could learn what was possible for them after high school.

Started in 2019, the disability college and career planning center resulted from Riley's experience with a system that was confusing and focused on students with "very mild disabilities." The academy's DiversAbility College & Career Fair is one way to assist those with more severe disabilities.

According to Riley, the Transition Academy "serves youth with disabilities ensuring that they seamlessly transition to their post-secondary dreams after high school."

  • Kim Riley, founder and executive director, The Transition Academy
  • Johnny Gordon, intern with autism in the Kansas City Teacher Residency program
  • Tony Taylor, parent to Jonah who has non-verbal autism and operates a vending machine business

The DiversAbility College and Career Fair, 3-6 p.m., Thursday, April 14 at MCC-Penn Valley Education Center, 3201 SW Trafficway, Kansas City, Missouri 64111. Registration is required either online or by calling (816) 837-0744.

Tags

Up To Date PodcastdisabilitiesyouthcollegeworkKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Related Content