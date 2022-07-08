© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has left in-vitro fertilization experts in the metro concerned

Published July 8, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports about 4 million births per year in the U.S., meaning 1 to 2% of all U.S. births annually, are via IVF.

About 2 in every 100 children born in the U.S. are conceived through IVF, which involves fertilizing an egg in a laboratory.

The recent overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision resulted in a bold proclamation from the 3 dissenting justice who said the ruling jeopardizes other rights, ranging from contraception to same-sex marriage.

The decision may also impact IVF.

But worries have cropped up that Republican legislators might soon pass “personhood bills,” which would legally recognize embryos as “persons” ….making IVF treatments more difficult and perhaps even criminalizing the process.

Dr. Emily Jungheim, professor and chief of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Northwestern University says, for some people wanting children, IVF is the only option.

"If you are infertile, having children is not an elective, it's not your choice," Jungheim said. "The only way you can do it is with IVF. So while it is not an easy procedure to go through, its strenuous and takes work, it is in essence for those who need it and considered life changing."

  • Dr. Emily Jungheim, Professor and Chief of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Northwestern University
  • Kat, sought IVF treatment
  • Maddi, PCOS patient
  • Julie Potter, Licensed Clinical Social Worker at Infertility Counseling Center

