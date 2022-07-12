Kansas considered abortion destination even before overturning of Roe v. Wade
Supporters of the "Value Them Both Amendment" claim that their proposal will prevent Kansas from becoming an abortion destination — but the state already holds that title.
A current TV ad featuring three medical professionals alleges that, if Amendment 2 is not passed, Kansas will become an abortion destination. Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service joined Steve Kraske to discuss the validity of these claims. Lysen says that people already considered Kansas an abortion refuge years before the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.
- Dylan Lysen, Kansas News Service political reporter