Up To Date

Kansas considered abortion destination even before overturning of Roe v. Wade

Published July 12, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT
Two yard signs sit in neighborhood lawns. The one on left reads "Value her Choice." The one on the right reads "Vote Yes!"
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR
Neighbors along 96th Street in Overland Park display competing signs regarding the Aug. 2 vote in Kansas.

Supporters of the "Value Them Both Amendment" claim that their proposal will prevent Kansas from becoming an abortion destination — but the state already holds that title.

A current TV ad featuring three medical professionals alleges that, if Amendment 2 is not passed, Kansas will become an abortion destination. Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service joined Steve Kraske to discuss the validity of these claims. Lysen says that people already considered Kansas an abortion refuge years before the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.

  • Dylan Lysen, Kansas News Service political reporter

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
Hannah Cole
Hannah Cole is an intern with KCUR's Up To Date.
