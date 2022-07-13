Kansas City scientist finds proteins in the brain can do more than cause Alzheimer's disease

Kausik Si, who has a doctorate in molecular biology, oversees a lab at the Stowers Institute that works to understand how some experiences can change behavior while others do not.

Si's team took a deep dive into how memory works and made a surprising discovery about the role of proteins in our brains.

Amyloid proteins the source of plaques associated with Alzheimer's disease. Si's lab has found that proteins can also create structures that help create and stabilize long-term memories.

