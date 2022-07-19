From Kansas City, Kansas, basketball legend to NBA coach and champion

Kris Weems was a star at F.L. Schlagle High School in Kansas City, Kansas, winning two state basketball championships in 1993 and 1995. In 1995, Weems was named Mr. Kansas, an honor he says was always a dream.

These days, he has a different title: NBA champion. Weems is the player development coach for the Golden State Warriors, a franchise that won this year's NBA championship. In recent years, the Warriors have become the gold standard of pro basketball.

Weems also served as Warriors player development coach under Mark Jackson from 2011–2013. He returned last year to work under head coach Steve Kerr, which led him to his first NBA championship.

Weems credits a lot of his success to his upbringing.

"Sometimes I just look back at things that I've been able to do and accomplish, and it makes me remember the people who were with me along the way, from my mom and dad to my brother and my coaches," Weems said.

