Local forum aims to foster conversation about race in Kansas City

It's Time 4 Justice's event "Everything People Are Too Afraid To Talk About Race" was inspired by both an episode of KCUR's Up To Date and Emmanuel Acho. Founder Sheryl Ferguson aims to make the forum a space for open discussion.

She joined Up To Date to talk about what lead her to organize this event, and what she hopes attendees are able to take away from it.



Sheryl Ferguson , founder of It's Time 4 Justice

, founder of It's Time 4 Justice Mitchell Sudduth, event moderator and community builder with It's Time 4 Justice

Everything People Are Too Afraid To Talk About Race, 4–6:30p.m., Saturday, July 23 at Community Christian Church at 4601 Main St, Kansas City, MO.