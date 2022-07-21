© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Local forum aims to foster conversation about race in Kansas City

Published July 21, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT
Sheryl Ferguson
Sheryl Ferguson (left), founder of It's Time 4 Justice KC, with her daughter Briana Ferguson.

Sheryl Ferguson, founder of It's Time 4 Justice, has organized a public forum with the goal of starting a conversation about race with people from all walks of life.

It's Time 4 Justice's event "Everything People Are Too Afraid To Talk About Race" was inspired by both an episode of KCUR's Up To Date and Emmanuel Acho. Founder Sheryl Ferguson aims to make the forum a space for open discussion.

She joined Up To Date to talk about what lead her to organize this event, and what she hopes attendees are able to take away from it.

  • Sheryl Ferguson, founder of It's Time 4 Justice
  • Mitchell Sudduth, event moderator and community builder with It's Time 4 Justice

Everything People Are Too Afraid To Talk About Race, 4–6:30p.m., Saturday, July 23 at Community Christian Church at 4601 Main St, Kansas City, MO.

Up To Date PodcastRace and CultureRacial EquityRacismcommunitypolice
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
