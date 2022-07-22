© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

As the Kansas City Streetcar expands south, so does Main Street's revival

Published July 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT
Two streetcars sit on a street. There are cones and barriers nearby.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
KC Streetcars sit near their Union Station terminus as construction of the southern extension to UMKC and 51st Street begins.

As it did with its original stretch of track, KC Streetcar is renewing development interest in properties along its extended route.

An extension of KC Streetcar is scheduled for completion in 2025, but property owners and developers are already looking at the housing and business opportunities it offers.

Kevin Collison writes about development in Kansas City. He points to the number of buildings that remain from the 1930s and 40s, when downtown was a much more populated area.

"All those places are now available," Collison said. "We've lost some great buildings over the years, but there's still a lot of great fabric to build on and also infill sites to build new on."

Up To Date PodcaststreetcartransportationdevelopmentdowntownKevin CollisonKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
