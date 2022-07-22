As the Kansas City Streetcar expands south, so does Main Street's revival

An extension of KC Streetcar is scheduled for completion in 2025, but property owners and developers are already looking at the housing and business opportunities it offers.

Kevin Collison writes about development in Kansas City. He points to the number of buildings that remain from the 1930s and 40s, when downtown was a much more populated area.

"All those places are now available," Collison said. "We've lost some great buildings over the years, but there's still a lot of great fabric to build on and also infill sites to build new on."

