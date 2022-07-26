© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Former New York governor discusses challenges of being Black and legally blind

Published July 26, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT
Gov. David A. Paterson
David Shankbone
/
Wikimedia Commons
David Paterson served as governor of New York from March 2008 to December 2010.

David A. Paterson says he was ready to be governor, but the media's focus on his blindness obscured what he was trying to accomplish.

David Paterson was New York's lieutenant governor under Gov. Eliot Spitzer, who resigned due to a sex scandal in March 2008. When Paterson took office, he faced a record $21.3 billion budget deficit.

Paterson went on to guide New York through the 2008 financial crisis and famously advocated for the the blind, most notably with an appearance on Saturday Night Live. The former governor recalled integrating public schools on Long Island, his campaign for more Accessible Pedestrian Signals and his move out of politics and into the private sector.

Former New York Gov. David Paterson will be a virtual guest for the Kansas City Public Library’s series, "Blindness Community Changemakers", at 6:30 p.m., July 26 at the Plaza Branch at 4801 Main Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64112. Those attending in person should RSVP at kclibrary.org.

Up To Date PodcastGovernmentpoliticsblindnessdisabilitiesGovernor
