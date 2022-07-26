Former New York governor discusses challenges of being Black and legally blind

David Paterson was New York's lieutenant governor under Gov. Eliot Spitzer, who resigned due to a sex scandal in March 2008. When Paterson took office, he faced a record $21.3 billion budget deficit.

Paterson went on to guide New York through the 2008 financial crisis and famously advocated for the the blind, most notably with an appearance on Saturday Night Live. The former governor recalled integrating public schools on Long Island, his campaign for more Accessible Pedestrian Signals and his move out of politics and into the private sector.



David A. Paterson, 55th governor of New York