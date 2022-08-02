Kansas City Public Library offers summer film 'Cage Match'

The Kansas City Public Library's annual "Off the Wall" summer film series is offering something different this year: a chance for the audience to pick the movies.

When it came time to select which films to screen, Nicolas Cage's movies were chosen. Each month, two of his films are offered in a "Cage Match," where the public decides the winner by online voting. This month it's “ The Rock ” vs. “ Con Air .”



Leslie Case , audio video specialist, Kansas City Public Library

, audio video specialist, Kansas City Public Library Mitch Brian, screenwriter, playwright and professor at University of Missouri - Kansas City

"Cage Match: The Rock vs. Con Air" at 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Kansas City Public Library Central location, 14 West 10th St., Kansas City, Mo., 64105. Doors open at 8 p.m. Voting is now open until Aug. 12. RSVPs are required.

