kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Kansas City Public Library offers summer film 'Cage Match'

Published August 2, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT
Nicolas Cage
David Azia
/
AP
Actor Nicolas Cage appears at the 70th edition of the Venice Film Festival, held in Venice, Italy, in August of 2013.

When it comes to Nicolas Cage films, picking which one to watch can be hard, but library patrons are invited to do just that.

The Kansas City Public Library's annual "Off the Wall" summer film series is offering something different this year: a chance for the audience to pick the movies.

When it came time to select which films to screen, Nicolas Cage's movies were chosen. Each month, two of his films are offered in a "Cage Match," where the public decides the winner by online voting. This month it's The Rock” vs. “Con Air.”

"Cage Match: The Rock vs. Con Air" at 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Kansas City Public Library Central location, 14 West 10th St., Kansas City, Mo., 64105. Doors open at 8 p.m. Voting is now open until Aug. 12. RSVPs are required.

Up To Date PodcastKansas City Public LibraryUMKCmovies filmFilmArts & Culturesummer
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
