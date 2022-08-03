Though short on teachers, Kansas City metro schools ready to welcome students back

Despite hiring 85 new teachers, Raymore-Peculiar Superintendent Mike Slagle said the district will rely on substitute teachers to provide instruction in some classrooms. The situation is similar across the state line in the Kansas City, Kansas, Public School District, according to Superintendent Anna Stubblefield.

The heads of both districts say the career field has changed in recent years, adding to the difficulty of recruitment and retention. In spite of the personnel challenges, the districts are ready to welcome students back to school.

The two superintendents shared how their districts are addressing safety concerns, after the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, staffing shortages, busing and new programs within the district.

