The U.S. shifted to an easy-to-remember mental health number. Here’s how it changed crisis care.

On July 16, the U.S. moved the suicide and crisis hotline to a simple three-digit number: 988. Americans can dial the number for resources, substance abuse issues and during mental health crises. The government hoped the transition would help people remember the number and facilitate greater access to crisis care.

Depending on the area code, callers in the Kansas City area may connect with Johnson County Mental Health Center (JCMHC) in Kansas or CommCARE in Missouri. Dr. Kristin Feeback of CommCARE and Rob MacDougall of JCMHC detailed how the new number, along with increased federal funding and staffing at local call centers, contributed to a boost in calls, answer rates and caller retention. Joseph Palm of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Region 7 also joined Up To Date to discuss the hotline.

Moving forward, call centers across the country must continue to work with state legislatures to ensure funding and staffing needs are met.

