Expanding the meaning of philanthropy in Kansas City

Published August 22, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT
Two Black women facing each other. The woman on the left is holding open a yellow drawstring bag as the woman on the right gets ready to put several bras in the bag.
Hold Em Up 4 Care
/
www.facebook.com/holdemup4care
Hold 'Em Up 4 Care hosts events in Kansas City to measure women and provide them with properly fitted bras.

During this Black Philanthropy Month, one Kansas City nonprofit uses the Black community's heritage of giving to show philanthropy is not confined to the wealthiest.

For NaTika Rowles, emphasizing how Black residents have always found ways to give within their community is an important message in August.

As executive director for the Black Community Fund in Kansas City, Rowles wants to "show that Black people are philanthropists, too," but that it doesn't have to manifest as a dollar amount. Black philanthropy focuses on equity and organizations led by people of color helping people of color.

Tiffany Price is an example of this. With funds from the Black Community Fund, Price has been able to expand her nonprofit, Hold 'Em Up 4 Care, which provides properly fitted bras to women and girls in need. The organization now is able to include a boys program, providing underwear and bowties. Price says it's a matter of self-esteem and confidence for her clients, who can be as young as nine years of age.

Black HistoryfundingcommunityRacial Equity
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
