Expanding the meaning of philanthropy in Kansas City

For NaTika Rowles, emphasizing how Black residents have always found ways to give within their community is an important message in August.

As executive director for the Black Community Fund in Kansas City, Rowles wants to "show that Black people are philanthropists, too," but that it doesn't have to manifest as a dollar amount. Black philanthropy focuses on equity and organizations led by people of color helping people of color.

Tiffany Price is an example of this. With funds from the Black Community Fund, Price has been able to expand her nonprofit, Hold 'Em Up 4 Care, which provides properly fitted bras to women and girls in need. The organization now is able to include a boys program, providing underwear and bowties. Price says it's a matter of self-esteem and confidence for her clients, who can be as young as nine years of age.

