© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

KCATA interim CEO brings new ideas to city for efficient transit

Published August 22, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
KCATA_impage.jpg
Laura Ziegler
/
KCUR

Interim KCATA President and CEO Frank White III shares his ideas for transportation improvements.

After the forced resignation of Robbie Makinen, Frank White III was selected on Aug. 8 as the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority's interim CEO and president.

White said his focus is providing an efficient, reliable transportation for Kansas Citians across seven counties, each with different needs. He said he'll fulfill these goals by supporting transportation planners, operators and riders, which will translate into dependable services.

Before becoming interim CEO, White worked as vice president of RideKC Development Corporation. White says he hopes to permanently occupy the role as head of the KCATA.

  • Frank White III, Interim KCATA President and CEO

Tags

Up To Date Economic Developmenttransportationkcataridekc
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Hannah Cole
Hannah Cole is an intern with KCUR's Up To Date.
See stories by Hannah Cole
Related Content