KCATA interim CEO brings new ideas to city for efficient transit

After the forced resignation of Robbie Makinen, Frank White III was selected on Aug. 8 as the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority's interim CEO and president.

White said his focus is providing an efficient, reliable transportation for Kansas Citians across seven counties, each with different needs. He said he'll fulfill these goals by supporting transportation planners, operators and riders, which will translate into dependable services.

Before becoming interim CEO, White worked as vice president of RideKC Development Corporation. White says he hopes to permanently occupy the role as head of the KCATA.

