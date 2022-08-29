Missouri special legislative session on income tax cuts to begin after Labor Day

The decision to call the special session comes after the governor vetoed bills relating to these two issues during the 2022 legislative session.

Opponents of Parson's tax cuts say federal funds have been responsible for Missouri's current budget surplus and that cutting taxes would be irresponsible. Conversely, Parson believes that, amidst inflation, giving tax relief to Missourians would be a better way forward.

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by Traci Gleason of the Missouri Budget Project and Republican State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer to argue their differing opinions on Parson's agenda.

