Missouri special legislative session on income tax cuts to begin after Labor Day
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has called a special legislative session for Sept. 6th that will focus on passing $700 million in income tax cuts along with a group of agricultural tax credit programs.
The decision to call the special session comes after the governor vetoed bills relating to these two issues during the 2022 legislative session.
Opponents of Parson's tax cuts say federal funds have been responsible for Missouri's current budget surplus and that cutting taxes would be irresponsible. Conversely, Parson believes that, amidst inflation, giving tax relief to Missourians would be a better way forward.
KCUR's Up To Date was joined by Traci Gleason of the Missouri Budget Project and Republican State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer to argue their differing opinions on Parson's agenda.
- Traci Gleason, director of communications and public engagement at the Missouri Budget Project
- State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville)