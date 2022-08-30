De Soto won't lose small town feel with construction of Panasonic battery plant

Ground breaking at the site of the Panasonic plant in De Soto, Kansas, will begin in September, according to officials. The small city, with fewer than 6,500 people, was selected as the construction site of the $4 billion battery plant expected to employ 4,000 workers.

City officials say the plant is good for De Soto but there are challenges that come with it.

"You know, it's big, but you don't realize how big it is until you start having meetings with the consultants, with Panasonic, with all the other interested parties and realize just what a complicated task it is," said City Administrator Mike Brungardt.

Residents of De Soto are cautiously optimistic about the plant and keeping them informed is one of the biggest challenges, according to Mayor Rick Walker.

The city is working with partners throughout the Johnson County and the Kansas City region to improve the infrastructure and housing needs required to support the plant.

Jobs at the electric battery plant are expected to have a mid-range salary of $50,000 a year, attracting employees from across the Kansas City metro, Walker said.

"We'll maintain a small town feel and we'll do that by knowing our neighbors, taking care of our neighbors looking out for each other. And being involved in the community," he said.

