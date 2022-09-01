$250,000 in scholarships from GEHA will help UMKC dental school address 'dental deserts'

Any area with less than one dentist for every 5,000 people is classified as a dental health professional shortage area.

With a hefty donation of $250,000 to fund scholarships at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry, GEHA is hoping to address these shortages through higher education. The financial aid also aims to attract a more diverse workforce to the dental field, which is overwhelmingly white.

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by an assistant dean from the UMKC School of Dentistry and a scholarship recipient to learn about what these dollars mean to them.



, assistant dean for student programs at the UMKC School of Dentistry Jessica Woods, UMKC dental hygiene student and scholarship recipient

