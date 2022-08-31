© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Peer educators teach medical students at Kansas City University how social determinates affect health care

Published August 31, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT
At the KC Care Clinic, medical students from Kansas City University hear about patients' lived experiences and get tips from peer educators on how doctors can be more empathic towards their patients.

Care from a clinic or hospital accounts for about 20% of a person's health, while the other 80% is affected by the community that surrounds them. That's why one medical school professor is teaching medical students about social determinants.

Dr. Benjamin Grin, and assistant professor of primary care at Kansas City University, is teaching his medical students how factors such as social stigma, where a person lives and systemic racism an affect their health care.

In his course for first- and second-year medical students, Dr. Grin incorporates conversations with people who have lived with the conditions students might encounter in the clinic. One such "peer educator" is Russell Campillo, who is living with HIV and was formerly a substance user. The approach adds a face to Dr. Grins' lessons and helps teach the future doctors to be empathic to their patients' situations.

When patients don't feel like their doctor understands where they're coming from they may be more reluctant to seek care, Dr. Grin explained.

Up To Date PodcastKansas City University of Medicine and BiosciencesRacismHIVdrug abuseeducation
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
