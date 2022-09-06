Full Circle aims to help Kansas City's drug-addicted young people get sober

Max Muller, who works as a coordinator with Full Circle, calls his organization a "12-step based enthusiastic recovery program."

"We're very comparable to AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), just kind of designed for youth," says Muller.

He defines Full Circle not as a treatment center, but rather as a space for peer support groups. At any given time, there are generally about 40 kids being helped by Full Circle in Kansas City, and Muller says the vast majority of them have had a "significant" amount of time sober as a result of the program.

Muller joined KCUR's Up To Date to spread awareness of Full Circle's mission.

