© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Full Circle aims to help Kansas City's drug-addicted young people get sober

Published September 6, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
IMG_5342.jpeg
Full Circle
Full Circle coordinator Max Muller (right) with staff member Anna Hrvatin at the organization's Kansas City location.

The Kansas City chapter of Full Circle wants to help young people find enthusiasm for addiction recovery.

Max Muller, who works as a coordinator with Full Circle, calls his organization a "12-step based enthusiastic recovery program."

"We're very comparable to AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), just kind of designed for youth," says Muller.

He defines Full Circle not as a treatment center, but rather as a space for peer support groups. At any given time, there are generally about 40 kids being helped by Full Circle in Kansas City, and Muller says the vast majority of them have had a "significant" amount of time sober as a result of the program.

Muller joined KCUR's Up To Date to spread awareness of Full Circle's mission.

  • Max Muller, coordinator with Full Circle's Kansas City chapter

Tags

Up To Date PodcastTalk Showdrug abusedrugs
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Related Content