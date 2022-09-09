© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Jazz fans, rejoice! Terell Stafford returns to Kansas City to play with local legends

Published September 9, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT
terell stafford.jpg
Courtesy of Terell Stafford
/
http://www.terellstafford.com
Terell Stafford, who is based in New York, has been hailed as one of the great players of our time.

The trumpet player, considered a "must watch" act by jazz fans because of his unique talent, credits local musicians for helping develop his style.

Based in New York, trumpet player Terell Stafford is recognized as an incredibly gifted and versatile player. Listeners describe his sound as a combination of deep love and melody, with its own brand of spirited and adventurous lyricism.

And Stafford has a connection to many Kansas City musicians. His playing with saxophonist Bobby Watson dates back to the early 1990s, and Stafford credits Watson for being one of the reasons his career has taken off.

"Bobby had so much patience with me and everyone in the band, and it was like, unexplainable," Stafford said. "I went to college for four years, and I appreciate everything I learned in college, but the real learning happened with Bobby Watson."

Terell Stafford at the Adam Larson Band will perform at the Prairie Village Jazz Festival at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at Harmon Park, West 77th Place and Delmar Street, Prairie Village, Kansas 66208.

Up To Date PodcastjazzKansas City Kansas (KCK)Arts & CultureLocal music
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
