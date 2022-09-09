Jazz fans, rejoice! Terell Stafford returns to Kansas City to play with local legends

Based in New York, trumpet player Terell Stafford is recognized as an incredibly gifted and versatile player. Listeners describe his sound as a combination of deep love and melody, with its own brand of spirited and adventurous lyricism.

And Stafford has a connection to many Kansas City musicians. His playing with saxophonist Bobby Watson dates back to the early 1990s, and Stafford credits Watson for being one of the reasons his career has taken off.

"Bobby had so much patience with me and everyone in the band, and it was like, unexplainable," Stafford said. "I went to college for four years, and I appreciate everything I learned in college, but the real learning happened with Bobby Watson."



Terell Stafford, jazz trumpeter

Terell Stafford at the Adam Larson Band will perform at the Prairie Village Jazz Festival at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at Harmon Park, West 77th Place and Delmar Street, Prairie Village, Kansas 66208.