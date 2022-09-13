Book Finds: Summer reads you can take into fall

The official summer reading season might be over, but there are still warm days left and plenty of great titles to read.

BLK & BRWN bookstore owner Cori Smith and Kansas City author Steve Paul prove it with these suggestions.



Cori Smith's recommendations

Children’s Fiction:



"Our Gift Grace" (self-published) by Dayonne Richardson: This Kansas City author writes about a little girl named Grace, who becomes an example of kindness and appreciation towards the inner-self and others.

Self-Help:



"The Afrominimalist’s Guide to Living with Less" (Simon & Schuster) by Christine Platt: The author dives into how childhood experiences and expectations manifest into adult lives and the line between needs and wants.

"The Will to Change: Men, Masculinity and Love" (Simon & Schuster) by bell hooks: This book serves to provide men space to be loving, as the author acknowledges the ways men and women perpetuate the patriarchy (especially when they benefit from it).

Memoir:



"Scenes From My Life" (Penguin Random House) by Michael K. Williams: A deeply personal reflection of the life of the late Emmy-nominated actor Michael K. Williams, known for "Lovecraft Country," "The Wire" and "Boardwalk Empire." Williams mirrors the trials and tribulations of his life with the victories and activism that grew from the lessons he learned as an actor.

"All Boys Aren’t Blue" (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) by George M. Johnson: A New York Times best-seller, this part memoir, part manifesto explores the author’s upbringing and experience growing up as gay Black man.



Adult Nonfiction:



"The Intersectional Environmentalist" (Little, Brown) by Leah Thomas: Author and activist Leah Thomas breaks down what exactly is an intersectional environmentalist, and why it is important to note how environmental crises impact marginalized people harder, longer and more negatively than any other people.

Fiction:



"Arsenic and Adobo" (Penguin Random House) by Mia P. Manansala: Food, culture and a series of murders impact main character Lila Macapagal’s family-owned restaurant.



Classic Fiction:



"Their Eyes Were Watching God" (J. B. Lippincott) by Zora Neale Hurston: First published in 1937, this novel tells the story of character Janie Crawford, seeking to find her own definition of love in a time where marriage was a matter of transaction. As a young girl she is arranged to marry and soon begins her journey to finding true love and defining womanhood for herself.

Steve Paul's recommendations

Nonfiction:



"River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile" (Doubleday) by Candice Millard: Very popular and supremely accomplished local author with a global following. Her books transport us into far-flung corners of history by focusing on highly dramatic episodes in the lives of fascinating people. In this case we journey with her and British explorers into the wild and often catastrophic scientific expeditions in search of the source of the Nile River in Africa.

Nonfiction/Essays:



"Victory Is Assured: Uncollected Writings" (Liveright) by Stanley Crouch: Crouch, a prominent cultural critic who died in 2020, wrote voraciously and pugnaciously about jazz, politics, race and the movies. The author of a significant biography of Charlie Parker, Crouch was a serious champion of Kansas City jazz, who once wrote, “A good number of our myths are as porous as Swiss cheese … but there is no more deservedly mythic city in the jazz story than Kansas City, Missouri.”



Memoir:



"Was It Worth It?" (Patagonia) by Douglas Peacock: Another book that asks us to connect deeply with the planet and wildlife is this collection of essays and travel reports by a devoted chronicler of the natural world, especially the desert southwest, northern Mexico and Yellowstone, where Peacock has tracked grizzly bears for nearly a half century. After serving in the Vietnam War, Peacock became a great friend of the writer and desert sage Edward Abbey, who turned him into George Washington Hayduke, the eco-activist character at the heart of Abbey’s famous novel "The Monkey Wrench Gang."



Biography:



"Janis: Her Life and Music" (Simon & Schuster) by Holly George-Warren : Highly readable biography of the short and tragic life of rock superstar Janis Joplin.



Fiction:



"Azabu Getaway" (Raked Gravel Press) by Michael Pronko: The author is a Kansas Citian who has long lived and taught English and American literature in Tokyo. This is the fifth of his series of crime novels featuring Detective Hiroshi, who becomes embroiled in captivating and complex cases often involving corporate misdeeds and cultural collisions in modern-day Tokyo. This book actually was published on Sept. 10, so I’ve only just begun reading it, but I recently plowed through the audio version of the previous novel in his series, "Tokyo Zangyo." Pronko does for Tokyo what Michael Connelly does for Los Angeles.



