Up To Date

Since 1872 Elmwood Cemetery has been the final resting place for the famous and the unknown

Published September 13, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT
Elmwood Cemetery encompasses 43 acres at 4900 Truman Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

The second-oldest cemetery in Kansas City was created by business leaders. Its first burial was a six-month-old girl.

More than 33,000 individuals have been laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri.

Among the city's early business and political leaders who are buried there is William Davis, Kansas City's first Black police officer. Davis is not interred in a separate section for Black community members because Elmwood was never segregated, which made it unusual for its time.

Simon Abrahms and Alison Paddock joined Up to Date to talk about some of Elmwood's history and the work being done to preserve its beauty and historical value.

Elmwood Cemetery 150th Celebration Picnic is 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at 4900 E. Truman Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64127. This event is free to the public.

Up To Date PodcastKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City HistoryElmwood CemeteryBlack History
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
