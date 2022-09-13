Since 1872 Elmwood Cemetery has been the final resting place for the famous and the unknown

More than 33,000 individuals have been laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri.

Among the city's early business and political leaders who are buried there is William Davis, Kansas City's first Black police officer. Davis is not interred in a separate section for Black community members because Elmwood was never segregated, which made it unusual for its time.

Simon Abrahms and Alison Paddock joined Up to Date to talk about some of Elmwood's history and the work being done to preserve its beauty and historical value.



Simon Abrahms , president, Elmwood Cemetery Society

, president, Elmwood Cemetery Society Alison Paddock, board member, Elmwood Cemetery Society

Elmwood Cemetery 150th Celebration Picnic is 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at 4900 E. Truman Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64127. This event is free to the public.