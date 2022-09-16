© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
The American Jazz Museum is celebrating 25 years in Kansas City

Published September 16, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT
18vine_americanjazzmuseum__custom_.jpg
Andrea Tudhope
/
KCUR 89.3
Located in the Historic 18th & Vine Jazz District of Kansas City, Missouri, the American Jazz Museum showcases the sights and sounds of jazz through interactive exhibits and films.

The new exhibit, "Sound and Story: 25 Years at the American Jazz Museum," will include the four pillars of the American Jazz Museum’s mission: exhibition, performance, education and research.

With its roots in African American culture, jazz is in the DNA of America. Since its birth in the early 20th century, jazz history has paralleled U.S. history.

This fall, the American Jazz Museum presents “Sound & Story: 25 Years at the American Jazz Museum,” an exhibit of objects, artifacts and vinyl banners based on the museum's four pillars.

The exhibit opens Sept. 15 and continues through International Jazz Day, April 30, 2023.

