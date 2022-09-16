The American Jazz Museum is celebrating 25 years in Kansas City

With its roots in African American culture, jazz is in the DNA of America. Since its birth in the early 20th century, jazz history has paralleled U.S. history.

This fall, the American Jazz Museum presents “Sound & Story: 25 Years at the American Jazz Museum,” an exhibit of objects, artifacts and vinyl banners based on the museum's four pillars.



Dr. Dina Bennet, director of collections and curatorial affairs at the American Jazz Museum

The exhibit opens Sept. 15 and continues through International Jazz Day, April 30, 2023.