Migrants transported out of state is 'human rights violation,' according to Kansas activist

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said he supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' efforts to transport migrants out of the state.

DeSantis appeared at a campaign rally in Olathe, Kansas, for Schmidt, who is the Republican nominee for Kansas governor.

Karen Juarez, executive director for Advocates for Immigrant Rights and Reconciliation, said transporting the migrants out of state under false pretenses is "a violation of human rights."

Schmidt is using migrants for political gain, "but I like to believe that Kansas is better than that," Juarez said.

