Migrants transported out of state is 'human rights violation,' according to Kansas activist
Some Republican governors are sending migrants to liberal cities across the country to draw attention to immigration at the southern border of the United States.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said he supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' efforts to transport migrants out of the state.
DeSantis appeared at a campaign rally in Olathe, Kansas, for Schmidt, who is the Republican nominee for Kansas governor.
Karen Juarez, executive director for Advocates for Immigrant Rights and Reconciliation, said transporting the migrants out of state under false pretenses is "a violation of human rights."
Schmidt is using migrants for political gain, "but I like to believe that Kansas is better than that," Juarez said.
