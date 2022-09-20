© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

U.S. Attorney's inquiry into Roger Golubski began in 2019

Published September 20, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT
A police mugshot of a mang, Roger Golubski, with booking information is shown with an out-of-focus house in the background (his home).
Photo Illustration by Carlos Moreno/KCUR 89.3
/
Shawnee County Department of Corrections
Retired Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski's photo and information as shown on Sept. 15 when he was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. In the background is his Edwardsville home.

"It's hard to believe others in the department didn't know what was going on," former U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen R. McAllister says of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department during former Det. Roger Golubski's time there.

When retired Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski was taken into custody on Sept. 15, he was charged with six counts of violating the civil rights of two women during his time on the force.

Stephen R. McAllister served as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas from 2018 to 2021 when attention was focused on the detective. He offered his thoughts on why state and local authorities have not brought charges against Golubski and explained the grounds on which the U.S. Attorney could.

Up To Date PodcastRoger GolubskicrimeU.S. Department of JusticeKansas City Kansas Policecivil rights
Steve Kraske
steve@kcur.org
Danie Alexander
alexanderdk@kcur.org
