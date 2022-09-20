U.S. Attorney's inquiry into Roger Golubski began in 2019

When retired Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski was taken into custody on Sept. 15, he was charged with six counts of violating the civil rights of two women during his time on the force.

Stephen R. McAllister served as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas from 2018 to 2021 when attention was focused on the detective. He offered his thoughts on why state and local authorities have not brought charges against Golubski and explained the grounds on which the U.S. Attorney could.

