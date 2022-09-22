Generations of recipes help restaurant owners bring Hispanic heritage to Kansas City

There are many ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. People learn about the cultures that have had such a significant impact on Kansas City. They donate to Hispanic charities. And they dine out at restaurants featuring cuisine from the countries being celebrated.

David Lopez, manager at Manny's Restaurant, a family owned and operated restaurant that has been in Kansas City for more than 41 years, credits his parents for helping him understand the importance or "never giving up." That lesson is embedded in his culture and one he recognizes as the main reason his family's business is still going.

