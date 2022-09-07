© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Tuesday Tunes: Enrique Chi and D Smoke

Published September 7, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
making movies.png
Adam Gundersheimer
/
www.makingmovies.world
Making Movies is an international rock band known for its Latinx activism in the United States and abroad.

One artist spent his early years in Panama and the other used the Spanish language as a tool to connect with the community.

Kansas City's Celebrate Ameri'kana Music and Arts Festival on Sept. 10 brings together national, local and young performers to celebrate the Black, Indigenous, immigrant and Latino heroes of American music.

Enrique Chi, vocalist, guitarist and songwriter for Making Movies is one of the event's organizers and headliners. One of Chi's goals for the event is to create a "shift" in the Kansas City music scene.

"In Kansas City there's not been spaces where Black music and Latino music and just the general music population all intersect. Right? But there's spaces for each of those things," Chi says. "This event, we're putting it all together."

D Smoke, an American rapper and songwriter from Inglewood, California, will also be performing. He gained attention after winning the first season of the Netflix music competition show Rhythm + Flow in 2019.

Having grown up in Los Angles, D Smoke experienced the Spanish language as a domestic language and not a foreign language because he was surrounded by so many Spanish speakers.

"If you're open to it, if your mind and heart is open to it, you can and will learn Spanish just because it's here," he says. " I learned Spanish both in the streets and school."

Many of D Smoke's fans consider his incorporation of Spanish into his hip hop as one of his biggest attributes.

Tags

Up To Date PodcastArts & CultureLocal musicMusicLatinosSpanish languagekcmo
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Related Content