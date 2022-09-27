© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Zero KC is the Kansas City metro's plan to end homelessness in five years

Published September 27, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
102821_cm_Homeless
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
A woman sits with her belongings near City Market Park last December just as the temperatures began a steep decline.

The comprehensive collaborative plan would work on reducing homelessness not only in Kansas City but in the region.

Under Zero KC the work of ending homelessness in the Kansas City region would see the city working with care organizations that offer support services to homeless people.

These organizations are often working in silos. But according to Councilwoman Raina Parks-Shaw, who chairs the city's Houseless Task Force, under the Zero KC plan those groups would join with the city and each other to "work together in lockstep unison to accomplish the strategic plan."

The plan still needs approval from the Kansas City Council.

The Houseless Taskforce will hold the last of three public listening sessions on the plan from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 28 at 3200 Wayne Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri 64109

Tags
Up To Date PodcasthomelessnessHousingsocial servicesKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content