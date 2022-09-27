Zero KC is the Kansas City metro's plan to end homelessness in five years

Under Zero KC the work of ending homelessness in the Kansas City region would see the city working with care organizations that offer support services to homeless people.

These organizations are often working in silos. But according to Councilwoman Raina Parks-Shaw, who chairs the city's Houseless Task Force, under the Zero KC plan those groups would join with the city and each other to "work together in lockstep unison to accomplish the strategic plan."

The plan still needs approval from the Kansas City Council.



Raina Parks-Shaw, 5th District councilwoman, Kansas City, Missouri

The Houseless Taskforce will hold the last of three public listening sessions on the plan from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 28 at 3200 Wayne Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri 64109

