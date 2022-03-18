Kansas City's first homelessness prevention coordinator

Josh Henges remembers the first time he saw an unhoused person — near where the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is today. He was 5 years old.

He recalls his mother answering his questions about what he saw and "from that moment that spark has lit a fuse that has not come out." The experience drove Henges to dedicate his live to helping unhoused people.

Henges acknowledges that ending homelessness is large undertaking, but he says he believes cities can be major players in getting it done.

As homelessness prevention coordinator, Henges is heartened by Kansas City's vibrant non-profit community and sees "so many amazing minds" available to tackle the issue.

Henges makes it part of his job to help coordinate services, exchange information and find and place experts in the right spots to work on a homeless solution.

