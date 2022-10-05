All U.S. military branches are struggling to recruit, but only the Army misses its mark

Even though recruiters disqualified 64% of the applicants they assessed, Marine Recruiting Station Kansas City has been able to meet its recruiting quota for fiscal year 2022. But finding qualified applicants didn't come easy.

One reason is low unemployment. But also, limited student-to-teacher interactions during COVID-19 closures affected applicants' ability to score well on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test, according to Maj. Richard Hayek, commanding officer of the Kansas City Recruiting Station.

Several of the military branches struggled to recruit, but the Army — the largest of the armed forces — is the only branch that was unable to meet its mission by the end of the fiscal year.

