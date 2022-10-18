Kansas and Missouri Girl Scouts are preparing to be leaders in the 21st century workforce

Developing "courage, confidence and character so they can change the world," is how CEO Joy Wheeler describes the work of the Girls Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. She says the single-gender space that Girl Scouts provides is "absolutely critical" to fostering those characteristics.

Psychologist Andrea bastiani Archibald agrees. "It does allow them to share ... in a way that they wouldn't in a co-ed environment."

That safe space is also helpful amid a rise in mental health issues during the pandemic. Archibald points out that scouts "can actually fell better about themselves by doing for others."



Joy Wheeler, CEO, Girls Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri

CEO, Girls Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri Andrea Bastiani Archibald, Ph.D., principal at Chance Impact

Andrea Bastiani Archibald, Ph.D. is the keynote speaker at the community conversation “Tough Cookies,” sponsored by Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Plexpod Westport Commons, 300 East 39th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64111. Registration is required.