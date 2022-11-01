© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Bad news for Kansas City house hunters: home values will keep rising and so will interest rates

Published November 1, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT
The Kansas City housing market outlook favors sellers and properties are still going quickly, despite inflation.

The latest housing forecast from the Wichita State University Center for Real Estate says Kansas City home values will finish the year up 13.8% and go up another 6.5% in 2023.

Factor in another expected increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and it adds up tough news for first-time buyers.

"You may have to buy farther out," says financial planner Sandi Weaver, adding that those who are looking to buy a home may have to consider "more of a fixer upper."

Kelly Arias with Cetera Advisors LLC, recommends that prospective buyers plan their financing ahead, get pre-qualified and compare mortgage brokers and banks before selecting one to work with.

"You don't want to be pressured into making poor decisions. That could be expensive if things move quickly, which they could," Arias says.

Up To Date Podcastreal estateInflationpersonal financehomesKansas City Missouri (KCMO)money
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
