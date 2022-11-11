Rep. Sharice Davids on winning reelection: Voters are tired of 'extreme policies'

A poll from the New York Times prior to Tuesday's election suggested that Congresswoman Sharice Davids was leading her Republican opponent, Amanda Adkins, by 14%.

The size of Davids' lead surprised some pundits, but it ultimately wasn't far off from how she actually performed. It's part of a growing trend that highlights Johnson County's political shift to the left over recent election cycles.

Davids says she thinks she won because people want a candidate who doesn't feed into partisanship.

"A lot of folks are tired of the division," Rep. Davids told KCUR's Up To Date. "And also these extreme policies that we're seeing folks elected who are embracing (them)."

For her next term in office, Davids says the Farm Bill is at the top of her priority list.

"The Farm Bill is a must pass bill," Davids says. "And it's so important to the state of Kansas. And now, the 3rd District now has more farmers and growers and producers."

