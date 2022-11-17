© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Overland Park pet hotel treats canine clients like royalty

Published November 17, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST
Dogs looking through a window.
1 of 4  — glass dogs.JPG
K9 Resorts is a franchise founded by two brothers in New Jersey. There are 24 locations across the U.S.
Claire Powell
k9REsorts-381.jpg
2 of 4  — k9REsorts-381.jpg
Along with the crystal chandeliers, K9 Resorts has UV lighting built into their ventilation system, killing most bacteria in the air.
Carlos Moreno
A photographer closely kneels down to a Great Dane.
3 of 4  — carlos and dog.JPG
KCUR photographer Carlos Moreno becomes friends with one of K9 Resorts' bigger clients.
Claire Powell
TV dog.jpg
4 of 4  — TV dog.jpg
The most expensive room at K9 Resorts, the luxury dog suite, features a television that plays "dog TV" throughout the entire day.
Carlos Moreno

With TVs, outdoor play and "pooch perfume," K9 Resorts has dogs living like kings.

A new hotel just off U.S. 69 and 135th St. in Overland Park has a check-in desk covered in white, Italian marble. Light shines from crystal chandeliers. Floors and counters are hospital-grade clean.

This luxury hotel is not designed for people. It's for dogs.

Stacie McCarty, who owns the Kansas rights to the K9 Resorts franchise, said the dog hotel has helped serve worried pet owners who are leaving their furry friends for the first time since COVID-19.

"We're anxious to get back out in the world again," McCarty said. "It's great to have a place (your dog) feels comfortable."

  • Stacie McCarty, owner of Overland Park's K9 Resorts
  • Stephanie Hojnacki, K9 Resorts customer
