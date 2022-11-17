Overland Park pet hotel treats canine clients like royalty

A new hotel just off U.S. 69 and 135th St. in Overland Park has a check-in desk covered in white, Italian marble. Light shines from crystal chandeliers. Floors and counters are hospital-grade clean.

This luxury hotel is not designed for people. It's for dogs.

Stacie McCarty, who owns the Kansas rights to the K9 Resorts franchise, said the dog hotel has helped serve worried pet owners who are leaving their furry friends for the first time since COVID-19.

"We're anxious to get back out in the world again," McCarty said. "It's great to have a place (your dog) feels comfortable."

