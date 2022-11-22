Why some service members struggle to put food on the table
The military provides career stability, but service members can be relocated any number of times. This often increases the financial strain on service members and their families.
Of the service members surveyed in a 2020 Military Family Lifestyle Survey, 14% reported some amount of food insecurity.
Rosalinda Vasquez Maury and Andrea Clark joined Up To Date to discuss what's leading to financial insecurity among military families.
- Andrea Clark, certified financial planner, founder of The Table Financial Planning
- Rosalinda Vasquez Maury, director of applied research and analytics, D’Aniello Institute of Veterans and Military Families, Syracuse University