Up To Date

Why some service members struggle to put food on the table

Published November 22, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST
DVIDS_Ks Nat Guard_2014 Zach Sheely.PNG
Sgt. Zach Sheely
DVIDS
Military spouses face a higher rate of unemployment and underemployment, according to Rosalinda Vasquez Maury, director of applied research and analytics at D’Aniello Institute of Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University.

The military provides career stability, but service members can be relocated any number of times. This often increases the financial strain on service members and their families.

Of the service members surveyed in a 2020 Military Family Lifestyle Survey, 14% reported some amount of food insecurity.

Rosalinda Vasquez Maury and Andrea Clark joined Up To Date to discuss what's leading to financial insecurity among military families.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
